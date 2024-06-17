Deputies seek King County hit-and-run suspect

King County Sheriff's detectives need help identifying the suspect of a hit-and-run that left a person with critical injuries Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called around 7:20 a.m. Sunday to a hit-and-run crash near East-Hill Meridian, southeast of Renton. A person was struck and suffered critical injuries, and the car sped off.

Authorities say, based on their evidence, the suspect vehicle is a white- or cream-colored 2007–2014 Cadillac Escalade.

Anyone with information on the car, the suspect or the incident is urged to email KCSO.MarrUnitTips@kingcounty.gov.

