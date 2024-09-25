Thieves use hiker's stolen credit cards for Issaquah, WA shopping spree

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who broke into a woman’s car while she was hiking and stole her credit cards to go on a shopping spree in Issaquah earlier this month.

The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says on Sept. 2, the two suspects broke into the victim’s car and stole her purse while she was hiking at Poo Poo Point.

Deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying these two men, who used stolen credit cards to purchase items at Target in Issaquah (King County Sheriff's Office).

The two suspects then used her credit cards to purchase multiple items at Target in Issaquah. Both suspects are seen on surveillance video carrying the items they bought, which included a PlayStation 5.

(King County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities believe the suspects were driving a silver Ford Fusion.

(King County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information that could help identify or locate the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.