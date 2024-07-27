Woman dies following Issaquah police chase, crash

On Saturday, police in Bellevue posted information about a deadly crash involving Issaquah Police from earlier in the week.

The crash happened in Issaquah on Monday, July 22 while police were attempting to detain a woman connected to a hit-and-run DUI incident. Police say she drove off to evade arrest.

The suspect eventually hit an uninvolved driver on Black Nugget Road, just east of East Lake Sammamish Parkway.

Both her and the bystander had to be hospitalized for their injuries. On July 27, police confirmed the female suspect had died of her injuries from the crash.

