Truck smashes into South Seattle smoke shop

A South Seattle smoke shop's storefront was damaged after a pickup truck rammed into it early Thursday morning.

The incident happened at about 2:15 a.m. at The City Smoke Shop on South Graham Street and Rainier Avenue South.

The shop's owner told FOX 13 Seattle that this is the second time their shop was broken into this week.

Surveillance video from the business owner showed a group of people stealing thousands of dollars worth of products.

Police arrived about 30 minutes after the initial call and the suspects got away before officers arrived.

The investigation remains ongoing.

