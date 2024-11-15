Seattle Police looking for suspects following string of armed robberies

Detectives with the Seattle Police Department are looking for information on a group of armed robbers who targeted multiple stores Friday morning.

The robberies and break-ins occurred in both south and southwest Seattle.

According to an incident report from Seattle PD Public Affairs, a group of people armed with guns, face masks and dark clothing broke into multiple businesses in the Georgetown, Rainier Valley, High Point and West Seattle neighborhoods in one day.

"It's pretty brazen," said one customer who saw video of one of the robberies. "I’m shocked and a little scared."

Police said early Friday morning, the group broke into several convenience stores and gas stations in less than an hour and a half. Each time, they pulled out a gun and told business employees to hand over cash from the register, police said.

Image 1 of 8 ▼

"They looked like young people," said one store employee who asked not to be identified. "We had two employees working when they came in."

At 5:25 a.m., the group robbed a Shell station on East Marginal Way South in Georgetown, police said.

At 5:37 a.m., they broke into a business on Rainier Avenue South in the Mount Baker neighborhood.

At 6:40 a.m., they robbed a business on 35th Avenue Southwest, and another at Fauntleroy Way Southwest around 6:50 a.m., police said.

After each robbery, the suspects jumped into a car and drove off. There were no reported injuries.

Following a preliminary investigation, detectives said they found a blue Kia Sedan abandoned on 16th Avenue South and East Marginal Way South. Police believe the car was involved in the string of robberies. The vehicle turned out to be stolen and was taken in for evidence collection.

So far, no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call SPD's Non-Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

