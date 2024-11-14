Thieves target café in Seattle’s Crown Hill neighborhood

Seattle Police are looking for the people responsible for a business burglary in the Crown Hill neighborhood.

The crime was caught on camera, showing two thieves targeting a small business early Wednesday morning.

It happened at Wild Mountain Café, located on Northwest 85th Street near 14th Avenue Northwest, just before 2:30 a.m.

"You feel helpless," said co-owner Kevin Aylesworth. "Even the blaring alarm didn’t stop them."

Surveillance cameras captured two burglars moving through the business’ various rooms.

"My wife got an alert," said Aylesworth. "All we could do was watch."

Despite calls to 911 the thieves were able to make off with $5,000 worth of tips.

"The police missed them by minutes," said Aylesworth. "They arrived just as the burglars left."

Despite the theft, Wild Mountain Café isn’t letting the burglary stop them from serving the community.

"We love what we do," said Aylesworth. "While it’s hard, we have to keep going."

A community fundraiser has been set up to help Wild Mountain Café rebound from the break-in.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Bellevue officer who fell onto I-5 during VP visit sues state

Dave Sims set to leave Seattle Mariners for Yankees radio job

Suspect arrested for doing burnouts on Bellevue's LGBTQ+ Pride mural

Keith Swank, former Seattle police captain, wins Pierce County sheriff race

Investigation underway after deputy shoots suspect in Camas, WA

Arctic fox rescued in Portland, OR finds new forever home in Wisconsin

Boeing issues layoff notices as aerospace giant cuts 17,000 jobs

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.