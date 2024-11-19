Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
6
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, North Coast, Central Coast, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, Olympics
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Bremerton and vicinity, Southwest Interior, Western Whatcom County, Seattle and vicinity
Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 AM PST until SAT 4:00 AM PST, Mason County

The difference between a PNW bomb cyclone and atmospheric river, explained

By and
Published  November 19, 2024 10:38am PST
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

'Bomb cyclone' to bring strong winds to WA

WA residents are preparing for possible damages as a "bomb cyclone" is expected to bring strong winds.

The Brief

    • Atmospheric rivers and bomb cyclones can bring intense precipitation and strong winds.
    • A bomb cyclone is a term for a weather event that comes from the real meteorological term "bombogenesis."
    • When an atmospheric river occurs, it brings large amounts of tropical moisture to the West Coast.
    • Atmospheric rivers and bomb cyclones can happen separately or together. Today, off the West Coast, they are happening at the same time. In fact, the atmospheric river is contributing to the power of the bomb cyclone by supplying it with milder, super moist air.

SEATTLE - While atmospheric rivers and bomb cyclones can bring intense precipitation and strong winds, they are distinct meteorological phenomena with different implications for weather patterns.

Keep reading to learn the differences between a bomb cyclone and an atmospheric river. 

What is an atmospheric river?

An atmospheric river is a long, narrow region in the atmosphere that can transport most of the water vapor outside of the tropics, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

These bands of moist air often originate over the warm waters of the Pacific Ocean and can carry an amount of water vapor equivalent to the average flow at the mouth of the Mississippi River. When they make landfall, they can result in significant rainfall and snow, leading to flooding and water supply benefits.

Atmospheric rivers are responsible for up to 50% of the western United States' annual precipitation.

image showing bomb cyclone and atmospheric river

(FOX 13 Seattle)

What is a bomb cyclone?

A "bomb cyclone" is a term for a weather event that comes from the real meteorological term "bombogenesis." It occurs when a mid-latitude cyclone rapidly intensifies.

The central pressure within the cyclone must drop at least 24 millibars (a measure of atmospheric pressure) in 24 hours to qualify as a bomb cyclone, according to the American Meteorological Society.

This rapid decrease in pressure leads to a corresponding increase in the strength of the storm, often accompanied by high winds and heavy precipitation.

Related

Blizzard warning issued for WA's mountain passes as bomb cyclone approaches
article

Blizzard warning issued for WA's mountain passes as bomb cyclone approaches

Forecasters expect blizzard conditions with total snow accumulations varying from 4 to 20 inches: "Travel should be restricted to emergencies only."

What is the difference between an atmospheric river and a bomb cyclone? 

Perhaps one of the most significant differences between the two is their formation conditions. Atmospheric rivers require a stable high-pressure system to channel the moist air to the coast, whereas bomb cyclones form around contrasting air masses and are strengthened by the jet stream's dynamism.

The Source: This story includes information from NOAA's official website on atmospheric rivers and the American Meteorological Society's explanation of bomb cyclones.

