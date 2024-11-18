Snohomish County homeowners push back against proposed 8% property tax hike

Snohomish County is facing significant budget challenges, but its proposal to raise property taxes by 8% is drawing sharp resistance from local homeowners.

From Lake Stevens to Everett, residents have voiced strong opposition, with many showing up at recent county council meetings to testify against the increase.

County Councilman Jared Mead says Snohomish County has spent the last decade as one of the fastest-growing counties in the entire country.

"But just because you’re growing doesn’t mean you have to increase taxes as far as your percentages go," said Mead.

Mead noted that even areas further north, like Arlington, are becoming increasingly unaffordable. Councilmember Nate Nehring, who represents Arlington, echoed similar concerns.

"The county as a whole is becoming less and less affordable," Nehring said.

Both Nehring and Mead are against the proposed 8% hike, considering it excessive given the current economic climate.

"Look, it’s not the time to be jacking up property taxes at the maximum level," Mead remarked.

According to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service, as of October, the median sales price for a Snohomish County home is $753,000. If the proposed tax levy is approved, homeowners could see an annual increase of nearly $260 — or about $24 to $30 per month.

However, Nehring warned that the tax increase would not be an isolated burden.

On election night, Snohomish County voters sent a clear message, rejecting several school levies and a public safety sales tax increase.

"That was soundly rejected by a double-digit margin," Nehring said. "It would be inappropriate for us to turn around and impose another tax increase when people have demonstrated that’s the fatigue they’re feeling."

But proponents of the increase argue that the county is running out of financial options. During a public hearing, Councilmember Megan Dunn pointed out that Snohomish County cannot continue to pull from its rainy day fund.

"We’re still operating at a deficit and using up kind of our ‘savings account,’" Dunn said.

Without the additional revenue from the tax increase, county officials warn they may have to cut funding for critical services.

During the same council meeting, Snohomish County Sheriff Susanna Johnson expressed concern about the potential impact on public safety if budget cuts are implemented.

"We’re looking at eight to nine deputies and corrections deputies losing their positions," Johnson said. "That would dramatically impact public safety."

Sheriff Johnson emphasized that the sheriff's office is already understaffed relative to the county’s growing population.

"We’re already at a deficit in terms of the number of deputies serving our community," she noted.

With strong opposition to the 8% increase, Council Chair Mead has proposed a compromise, suggesting the hike be reduced to 4% instead. The council is scheduled to vote on the proposal on November 25.

