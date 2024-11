Auburn police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Sunday night.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting outside the Dave & Buster's at the Outlet Collection on 1101 Outlet Collection Way.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to lower body.

He told detectives that he was shot by a person in a passing car.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not located a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Auburn Police Department's tip line at 253-288-7403.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Lacey parents charged in possible attempted honor killing of daughter

Bird flu kills rare goose at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo

Here's when ski resorts in western WA are planning to open

Over 1,500 salmon counted in 1 day at Seattle’s Carkeek Park

Bellevue officer who fell onto I-5 during VP visit sues state

Seattle home sales skyrocket, median home price soars to $740K

How to watch UW Huskies vs. UCLA

Police investigating at least 3 deadly crashes overnight in western WA

Tacoma Humane temporarily waives adoption fees as shelter is 'beyond full'

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.