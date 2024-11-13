New on-demand rideshare service testing in 3 Snohomish County cities

A new on-demand rideshare service will soon begin testing in three Snohomish County cities.

Zip Shuttle, a pilot project from Community Transit, allows anyone to book a ride within a specified zone for the same cost as a bus fare.

The service is coming to Arlington, Darrington and Lake Stevens in December. The target roll out date for Zip Shuttle is December 17, pending a successful road-testing period earlier in the month.

Community Transit, a Snohomish County transportation service, says Zip offers easy, low-cost rides for residents needing to get around town, whether it be for a doctor's appointment, grocery trip, or work.

Zip previously launched in the Alderwood area of Lynnwood in October 2022. Community Transit says it proved to be popular and remains in operation today, now a regular service.

"Zip Shuttle gives you the freedom to get a ride when you need one," said Community Transit CEO Ric Ilgenfritz. "You can easily travel for a low cost to and from transit connections. You can also travel directly to and from local destinations of your choice. It’s a game changer for getting around your community."

Riders can book rides through a smartphone app or by call. Travel is available within the defined service area, which covers most of each testing city.

Community Transit says Zip riders pay $2.50 or less, and riders 18 and younger are free. Payments can be made via ORCA cards, ORCA LIFT, credit/debit cards, or cash with exact change.

The pilot project is expected to last 12 to 18 months, and Community Transit will gather community feedback. Learn more about Zip Shuttle on the Community Transit website.

