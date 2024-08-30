Sound Transit officially launches Lynnwood light rail extension

A new chapter in public transit for the Pacific Northwest began today as Sound Transit officially extended its light rail service to Lynnwood.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, marked by cheers and confetti, celebrated the opening of the new 8.5-mile segment, which adds four new stations to the system.

The Lynnwood extension is expected to significantly improve connectivity across the region, allowing residents to travel more efficiently between Westlake and Lynnwood. The new stations include Shoreline South/148th St., Shoreline North/185th St., Mountlake Terrace, and Lynnwood City Center. During peak hours, trains will run approximately every eight minutes, providing a reliable alternative to the often congested highways.

Public excitement was palpable at the event. "I feel very pleased and happy that it’s opening up," one attendee exclaimed as the ribbon was cut. Many residents shared their enthusiasm for the expanded transit options. "It's polished, it's clean, it's done — no more hardhats. It’s a pretty cool experience for sure," said Matt Johnson.

The expansion is particularly significant as it marks the first time the light rail system will connect two counties, fulfilling a key vision for an integrated regional transit system.

"Opening the 1 Line to Lynnwood is a major milestone in the growth of light rail," said King County Executive and Sound Transit Board Chair, Dow Constantine. "For the first time, the light rail system is joining two counties, bringing voters’ vision for our region’s integrated transit system one step closer to reality."

The extension is part of a broader effort to expand light rail service throughout the region, with plans to nearly double the system’s length to 62 miles by next year, when lines to Federal Way and Bellevue to Redmond open. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and a months-long concrete strike, Sound Transit CEO Goran Sparrman praised the dedication of the project team and contractors in bringing the project to fruition.

Residents like Jose Flores, who stumbled upon the opening, expressed optimism about the impact of the extension.

"It opens up a lot of opportunities for the less fortunate and everyday commuters and reduces traffic," Flores said. "All the stress is gone, and it opens your eyes — I don’t have to deal with Seattle traffic, so I can go down there more often."

The Lynnwood extension is also expected to have a transformative effect on Snohomish County, supporting projected growth and offering a reliable alternative to highway travel. "The opening of light rail to Lynnwood will be transformational for Snohomish County," said Sound Transit Board Vice Chair and Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. "This is a game-changer."

Featured article

With the extension now open, Community Transit and King County Metro have adjusted their plans for bus service upgrades, with changes set to take effect on Sept. 14 to ensure a smooth transition. The collaboration between regional transit agencies aims to provide increased capacity and improved connections for riders.

The Lynnwood extension was made possible by a $3.1 billion project budget, which includes significant federal funding and loans. The new stations, each with multiple transit connections and extensive parking facilities, are expected to serve thousands of daily commuters and travelers.

As the light rail system continues to expand, residents can look forward to more accessible, efficient, and sustainable transportation options throughout the Puget Sound region.

