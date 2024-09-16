A man suspected of shooting and killing a woman in Arlington died after being ejected from his vehicle in a police pursuit on Sunday, according to local law enforcement.

The incident began with Snohomish County deputies responding to reports of a shooting on King-Thompson Road at 2:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies located a 42-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

Detectives believe there was a verbal altercation between the victim and a 19-year-old man, who then fired multiple rounds at her.

The suspect fled in a vehicle, and Snohomish County deputies began a pursuit. At around 2:45 p.m., officers initiated a PIT maneuver in an attempt to stop the suspect's vehicle.

According to investigators, the PIT maneuver caused the suspect to be ejected from the vehicle, and he later died at the scene. The incident caused Highway 9 in Lake Stevens to shut down.

The Snohomish Multi Agency Response Team is now investigating the crash, and the sheriff's office is still investigating the fatal shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

