WA student allegedly pulled gun out in road rage incident; taken into custody

Lynnwood High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a reported road rage incident that ended with a 16-year-old student taken into custody, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said.

Before 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to a road rage incident involving a firearm on North Road.

According to deputies, the victim reported that a female suspect pulled a gun out while driving down the road and pulled into Lynnwood High School's parking lot.

The driver was detained by deputies and the school was placed on a full lockdown as they investigated.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies found what appeared to be parts of an assault rifle on the floorboard of the suspect's car.

Deputies took the suspect, who is a student, into custody and there is no danger to students and staff. The suspect's car and backpack were taken in as evidence and will be searched, pending the approval of a search warrant.

The investigation remains ongoing.

