Lynnwood police warn about roadside donation scam

The Lynnwood Police Department is warning the public about a scam involving sign holders.

According to police, officers responded to a call on 196th and 44th about a possible scam.

The caller reported that several people were walking up and down the street with a sign asking for donations so a young child could get a bone marrow transplant.

The caller told police the group, holding a sign with a photo of a sick child that one of them said was a friend of the family, was walking up to cars, knocking on their windows and asking for donations so a young child could get a bone marrow transplant.

"Please use caution when donating. Make sure you've fully vetted the charity and only donate to reputable ones," the police department said.

According to police, the same sign with the same exact image has been used along the west coast. It was seen in Arizona in February and Oregon in July.

