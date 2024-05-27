Memorial for fallen Arlington soldiers started with sketch on a napkin

Reflecting on the sacrifices made by those who served our country — this Memorial Day, Americans across the country are doing just that.

In Arlington, a dedication ceremony honored the 18 fallen men and women from Snohomish County who died in military operations after Sept. 11.

Each of their names are etched onto a plaque.

The idea for this memorial started with a sketch on a napkin, drawn by Snohomish County executive operations officer Joshua Dugan, who also served for 30 years.

"It’s gratifying. I’m very thankful to have been able to contribute to this," Dugan said. "This is a day of remembrance. It is a day to remember and reflect the sacrifices that people made on all of our behalf, so I ask that people use this day not just about burgers and hot dogs, but it’s a day to pause and remember the sacrifices that people made for all of our benefit."

The creators behind the memorial told FOX 13 News that it’s more than a sculpture and a list of names, but a place of beauty where people who use this trail can stop and reflect. Kit served for 23 years and on Monday, stopped at the memorial and took a moment to reflect and remember those whose names were memorialized before him.

"I’m very pleased that they’re starting to honor these folks that have gone and passed," Kit said. "My hope and prayer are that people will read and think and some might do some digging and see who was this person, what did he do."

