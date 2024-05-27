Here is a list of Memorial Day ceremonies near you

On this Memorial Day, events are scheduled throughout the region to honor the lives of the people who gave their all for their country.

One event is happening at 1 p.m. Monday at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent. Anyone who is interested may come out and pay their respects.

At the ceremony, there are nearly 70,000 interment sites. Last week, freshmen from Tahoma High School placed an American flag on every single one of them. It’s a school tradition that’s continued for more than 20 years, now.

According to the schedule for Monday afternoon's ceremony, the Department of Veteran Affairs Tahoma National Cemetery will host a Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony. There will also be speeches from community leaders, including Kent Mayor Dana Ralph.

The ceremony will have a moment of silence, a rifle volley and the playing of Taps.

This is one of many events happening throughout the region on Memorial Day.

Memorial Day ceremonies near you

There are several events to celebrate Memorial Day in Seattle.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m. is the Garden of Remembrance Memorial Day Ceremony at Muse at Benaroya Hall. There will also be a Memorial Day ceremony at Fort Lawton Post Cemetery beginning at 11:00 a.m. Evergreen-Washelli Memorial Park also has a service starting at 11 a.m. Monday, featuring a pipe band performance and a speaker from Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

In Tacoma, an observance ceremony is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. in War Memorial Park, followed by a Joint Services ceremony at Mountain View Funeral Home & Cemetery at 9:00 p.m.

In Everett, ceremonies began at 10:00 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery.

