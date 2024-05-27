Expand / Collapse search

Teen falls 400 feet near Mason County bridge

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  May 27, 2024 8:01am PDT
Mason County
FOX 13 Seattle
high steel bridge article

Crews rescued a 19-year-old man who fell about 400 feet down the side of the canyon at the High Steel Bridge. (Mason County Sheriff's Office)

SHELTON, Wash. - Crews rescued a 19-year-old man who fell about 400 feet near Mason County's High Steel Bridge over Memorial Day weekend. 

On Saturday, Mason County Sheriff's Office said the teen fell down the side of the canyon at the bridge. 

A Special Operations Rescue Team, comprised of the West Mason Fire crews and the Mason County Sheriff's Office, successfully rescued the teen. 

High Steel Bridge

He had minimal injuries, according to the sheriff's Office. 

"We are grateful for their swift and professional response," deputies said. 

