Teen falls 400 feet near Mason County bridge
SHELTON, Wash. - Crews rescued a 19-year-old man who fell about 400 feet near Mason County's High Steel Bridge over Memorial Day weekend.
On Saturday, Mason County Sheriff's Office said the teen fell down the side of the canyon at the bridge.
A Special Operations Rescue Team, comprised of the West Mason Fire crews and the Mason County Sheriff's Office, successfully rescued the teen.
Crews rescued a 19-year-old man who fell about 400 feet down the side of the canyon at the High Steel Bridge. (Mason County Sheriff's Office)
He had minimal injuries, according to the sheriff's Office.
"We are grateful for their swift and professional response," deputies said.
