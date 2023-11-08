9 dogs rescued from Mason County home after owner found dead

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County)

Nine dogs were rescued from a home in Mason County, after their owner had been found dead in the home for 12 days.

The rescue was carried out on Tuesday in what the Humane Society of Tacoma & Pierce County described as a ‘trash-filled’ home in Tahuya, Washington. Pictures taken by rescuers show piles of garbage all through the house, with no dog food or water available for the pets.

Several shepherd mix dogs between 5–10 years old were found in the home, staying close by their deceased owner in the upstairs bedroom.

One of the dogs had a metal bucket stuck on its head.

"It was a heartbreaking scene, wading through a sea of trash to get these dogs out and get them care as soon as possible," said Katherine Johnson, executive director at the Humane Society of Mason County.

Rescuers with the Mason County Humane Society, Pierce County Humane Society and Pierce County Animal Control caught all nine dogs and brought them in for treatment.

"We knew we needed help due to our limited space and all nine of the dogs needed immediate veterinary care," said Johnson. "Thanks to our partnership with the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, we can provide these dogs with the care and attention they desperately need."

The dogs were suffering from ear infections, dental disease, and fur caked with feces. Shelter staff cleaned and treated the pups and got them started on medication.

One dog had infected wounds around its neck, which needed immediate abscess drainage.

The shelter says donations are desperately needed to treat, feed and eventually adopt out the animals in their care. You can learn more on the Humane Society Tacoma & Pierce County website.