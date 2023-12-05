Skokomish River Valley submerged by flooding

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:04 AM PST, Whatcom County
32
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:10 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:00 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:49 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:28 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:20 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:47 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:22 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:26 PM PST until WED 7:36 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:10 PM PST until THU 3:40 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until THU 12:10 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:46 PM PST until TUE 10:40 PM PST, Pacific County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:45 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:45 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:01 PM PST, Lewis County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:03 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:37 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:35 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:30 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:13 AM PST until SAT 11:44 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:46 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:24 PM PST until FRI 7:51 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
Beach Hazard Statement
until THU 4:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
until THU 4:00 AM PST, Pend Oreille County, Stevens County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 1:29 PM PST until WED 12:30 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Island County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Flood Advisory
until THU 1:00 AM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Advisory
until WED 10:00 PM PST, Chelan County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Skokomish River Valley submerged by flooding

Flooding
Skokomish River Valley hit hard by flooding

An atmospheric river brought extra rain to Mason County on Tuesday, causing flooding along the Skokomish River.

MASON COUNTY, Wash. - An atmospheric river brought extra rain to Mason County on Tuesday, causing flooding along the Skokomish River.

Preliminary information showed that the main stem of the river near Potlatch crested around 18-feet on Tuesday, just shy of the 18.2-feet record set in 2007.

"I made it through, but I wouldn’t say a car should go through that," said Trina Crowe, who drove over water-covered roads near Skokomish.

A number of roads were blocked by cones, and road signs. Locals warn that you’re best to turn around and find an alternative route. As first responders often warn, "turn around don’t drown," citing that water can often be deeper than it appears.

"This is a significant event flood-wise, for sure," said Eric Rader, a hydrologist with a U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) team.

Rader and three team members were out near the Skokomish River to take real-time data, to compare to fixed-site rain gauges that take snapshots every 15 minutes. That data allows them to get additional information beyond elevation, and to fine-tune equipment so they better understand the threat of flooding as things change over time.

"We strive our best to give the best data we can because we know so many life and property decisions are made based on our data," said Rader. "We take it seriously."

The Skokomish, and adjacent creeks that flooded Tuesday, are part of a program that USGS is working on with the Skokomish Tribe according to Rader. He said that new data will help the tribe, and locals, better understand how the river floods as the river takes on sediments that have washed downstream from higher elevations in recent years.

Meanwhile, locals say the flooding is good reason to avoid being out.

"If you don’t have to work, I’d stay home," said Crowe. "I’ve got to work, so I’m in it."