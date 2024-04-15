Deputies with the Mason County Sheriff's Office are working on an animal cruelty investigation involving around 60 animals, primarily dogs.

The Sheriff's Office says the animals were recovered from the Grapeview area, as deputies served a search warrant at a home in the area. Grapeview is located about 16 miles northeast of Shelton.

Two of the dogs are in critical condition and are receiving immediate attention, according to the Sheriff's Office. Several other animals are also in need of medical services.

The Sheriff's Office is now working with multiple outside agencies, including the Humane Society, to get the animals the care they need.

Deputies say the responsible party was taken into custody. It's currently unknown what charges they will face.

This remains an active investigation.

