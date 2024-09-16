Seattle’s historic China Harbor Restaurant, known for its authentic Chinese cuisine, stunning views of Lake Union and serving as a community hub for the last 30 years, will permanently close its doors at the end of September.

The announcement was made Sunday in a heartfelt letter posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page in English and Chinese.

In the letter, the owners reflected on their five-year journey since taking over the restaurant, sharing how the experience was filled with both joy and challenges.

"We sincerely thank every customer, every staff member, and all the friends who have supported us," the letter from the China Harbor Restaurant team read.

China Harbor has been a staple for Seattle residents, hosting over 200 weddings, political rallies and countless family events. The restaurant, known for its dim sum and Cantonese-style dishes, has also been a destination for food lovers who appreciate the unique combination of exquisite food and breathtaking waterfront views.

However, the letter revealed the difficulties they faced, including labor shortages, inflation and the sudden closure earlier this year due to structural issues with the building. Despite overcoming these challenges, the restaurant industry’s evolving landscape led the owners to the difficult decision to close permanently.

"After much discussion and careful consideration, our team has made the difficult decision to permanently close China Harbor Restaurant at the end of this month," the letter read. "This decision was not make lightly and comes with heavy hearts, be we believe it is the right choice at this time."

China Harbor’s legacy stretches beyond just serving food — it has been a community gathering place for three decades. The restaurant's menu featured dishes like traditional dim sum, which originated in Cantonese tea houses centuries ago, and was often enjoyed with tea, making for a rich and flavorful dining experience that became synonymous with Seattle's Chinese cuisine scene.

China Harbor Restaurant is known for its authentic dim sum, a style of Chinese cuisine that is prepared as small bite-sized portions of food served in small steamer baskets or on a small plate.

Opened in 1994, the family-owned establishment prided itself on offering high-quality ingredients, warm hospitality and stunning views of Lake Union. In addition to its popular dim sum, China Harbor was known for its vibrant nightlife with live music, dancing and its ornate private dining room reflective of ancient China.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

New Boeing CEO buys $4.1M Seattle home amid factory worker strike

PCC returning to downtown Seattle after January closure

Green River Killer Gary Ridgway transferred out of King County Jail

Tito Jackson, member of the Jackson 5, dies at 70

Donald Trump shooting suspect in custody; brought backpack, rifle, camera to Trump golf course: officials

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.