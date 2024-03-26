Popular Wallingford dumpling restaurant burglarized

A popular dumpling restaurant in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood was broken into over the weekend and was left with thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Surveillance footage shows a man shattering a glass window and pushing his body through Dumpling the Noodle around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Sen Mao, the owner of Dumpling the Noodle, says the thief was only inside his restaurant for 20 minutes and, within that short time, stole cash, 8 iPads and a Coke.

"Most of the loss for us is from repairing the glass and the parts, and labor is super expensive now," said Mao.

Mao estimates the total cost of damage is $5,000, which he says is an amount that's enough to cover 2.5 weeks worth of meat or a month's worth of produce for his business.

"I know my neighbors have been broken into several times, but this is our first time, and I'm still pretty shocked," said Mao.

While inside, footage shows the suspect rummaging through the restaurant, with his face in clear view.

Mao says he's filed a report with the Seattle Police Department (Case #No. 24-79209) and hopes someone will recognize the suspect, so this won't happen to other small businesses.

For now, Mao says his restaurant will remain open while repairs are underway, and he expects those to be finished by next week.

Anyone with more information on the suspect is urged to contact Seattle Police.

