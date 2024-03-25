Some have noticed that the old Rainier brewery, located near SODO just off I-5, is completely wrapped in white plastic. Don't worry, it's not being torn down.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says high levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) were found on the exterior of the building.

Polychlorinated biphenyls are highly carcinogenic chemical compounds that were banned from production in the United States in 1976. The EPA says PCBs were found in the paint in various areas around the building.

EPA tested the air, paint, and dust in the building, where they found PCBs above regulatory limits in some of the paint, while the air and dust showed no serious threats to human health.

A general work plan to remove the PCBs was created back in 2013, and the EPA, along with the Washington Department of Ecology, King County, and Seattle Public Utilities, have worked through three phases so far.

The plastic currently covering the building is to contain the PCB's while crews remove paint from the old brewery's exterior.

The EPA requested that all paint be removed from the entire building and be disposed of properly.

More details on the PCB cleanup plan for the old Ranier brewery can be found on the EPA's website.