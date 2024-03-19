SODO pot shop targeted in smash-and-grab robbery

Police are investigating after a car smashed into a pot shop in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood Tuesday morning.

At around 4:00 a.m., the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) sent out an alert, warning drivers about a large police presence near the corner of 1st Ave. S and S Holgate St. This is near the Krispy Kreme donut shop.

Authorities said Cannazone, a local pot shop, was targeted in a smash-and-grab robbery. When FOX 13 crews arrived at the scene, a black Hyundai, believed to have been used to carry out the smash-and-grab, was being towed away.

FOX 13 has reached out to the Seattle Police Department to determine if the vehicle was stolen, and we are waiting to hear back.

Employees say the suspects were able to get inside and steal a couple of thousand dollars worth of products.

Cannazone’s owner says this is the sixth time this has happened to one of their stores, and the second time it has happened at this particular location. The last time this happened was on Oct. 24 when a car crashed through the iron doors. Employees say the business had just gotten those doors repaired before Tuesday morning’s incident.

Previous coverage (Oct. 24, 2023)

This is a developing story, check back for updates.