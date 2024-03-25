Stanford hires WSU basketball coach Kyle Smith

article

Washington State University's Kyle Smith has accepted the head basketball coach job at Stanford.

Pete Thamel, ESPN college football senior writer, first reported the news Monday, which was later officially announced by Stanford.

"The opportunity to serve as the head men’s basketball coach at Stanford is a dream come true," Smith said in a news release. "From my perspective, Stanford has the resources and reputation to attract the ideal student-athlete who is seeking the character development aspects of what our basketball program will offer. Stanford has the capacity to provide a place where student-athletes can hone their leadership skills and intellect through hard work and team building. I am thrilled to try to provide that type of culture for an institution that prides itself on excellence in all areas."

Smith led the Cougars to a 25-10 season in 2024, and brought them back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2008. Smith earned the 2024 John R. Wooden Pac-12 Coach of the Year award.

WSU President Kirk Schulz thanked Smith for helping get the Cougs back to the NCAA Tournament and wished him continued success.

Smith was previously head coach at Columbia and San Francisco.

In the 2024-25 season, Stanford will join the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) while WSU joins the West Coast Conference (WCC) as an affiliate member.

MORE SPORTS NEWS

Commentary: When it comes to Pac-12 basketball this season, how bout them Cougs?

Commentary: Mariners salvaged their offseason - but excuses are no longer valid for season ahead

Fans take over T-Mobile Park for Opening Week Warm-Up

Seattle Kraken lose 8th straight in dreadful 5-1 defeat to Canadiens

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.