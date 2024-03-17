Expand / Collapse search

WSU Cougars named #7 seed in East, to play #10 Drake in first round of NCAA Tournament

By Will Wixey
Published 
Sports
FOX 13 Seattle

OMAHA, Neb. - The Washington State Cougars are going dancing, coming in at a #7 seed on Selection Sunday.

The Cougs' first matchup is against the Drake Bulldogs, who went 28-6 on the season, coming off a five-game win streak in the Missouri Valley conference.

If the Cougars win in the Round of 64, their next game would either be against #2 seeded Iowa State (27-7) or #15 seeded South Dakota State (22-12).

The Cougs went 24-9 this season, finishing second in the final season of the Pac-12 and losing in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament against Colorado.

Washington State will play their first game in Omaha, Nebraska on Thursday.