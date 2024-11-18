Nonprofit names Seattle's UW among top anti-Jewish colleges in US

A nonprofit advocacy group, StopAntisemitism, has labeled the University of Washington (UW) one of the "most anti-Jewish" colleges in the United States.

The group’s report, titled Antisemitism on College and University Campuses Report Card, criticizes UW for failing to address rising anti-Semitic incidents in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war. The report, which gave the school an "F" grade, points to a lack of condemnation from the university and highlights a federal complaint over anti-Semitic incidents.

According to the advocacy group, UW failed to intervene as pro-Palestinian encampments, some of which were seen as illegal, were protected by campus police last spring. The university’s response to these issues, the group argues, demonstrates a troubling environment for Jewish students.

The group also urges Jewish families to think twice before sending their children to the University of Washington, calling the school's track record unacceptable.

The university has its own task force focused on anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. In an October report, the task force acknowledged UW fell Short in making Jewish students feel welcome. The task force’s findings indicated that 60 percent of Jewish students reported not feeling welcome because of their identity, while 65 percent said they felt the need to hide their Jewish identity.

In addition, Palestinian, Middle Eastern and Muslim students and staff at UW also reported discrimination, with the task force noting that both anti-Semitism and Islamophobia have long histories on campus, predating the recent conflict in the Middle East.

As high school seniors complete their college applications, UW’s reputation may face new scrutiny. Applications for freshman undergraduates for UW were due Nov. 15.

