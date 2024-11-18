Expand / Collapse search
'Belltown Hellcat' faces Renton court again over assault on his mother

By
Published  November 18, 2024 5:12pm PST
Belltown Hellcat
FOX 13 Seattle

SEATTLE - Miles Hudson, known to the greater Seattle area as the "Belltown Hellcat," was back in Renton court Monday related to a 2023 conviction for assaulting his mother. 

During Monday's hearing, Hudson's public defender and the judge agreed to a continuation of his case, meaning Hudson's new court date is now scheduled for later next month. 

Hudson was originally scheduled to appear for the same charges on October 14. However, he failed to appear in court as he was in the King County Jail on separate, unrelated offenses involving stalking and revenge porn. 

For failing to appear in court, a Renton judge handed down a $50K bench warrant. This warrant was upheld when police arrested Hudson in the parking garage of his apartment building about two weeks later. 

'Belltown Hellcat' Miles Hudson arrested again

The 21-year-old, who gained notoriety for driving his loud Dodge Charger through the streets of Seattle late at night, was taken into custody by Renton police in the parking garage of his apartment complex Tuesday.

Hudson was held at South Correctional Entity Jail (SCORE) before bailing out and returning to house arrest for his two Seattle criminal cases involving stalking and revenge porn and reckless driving.

Last year, Hudson pleaded guilty to slamming his mother to the ground during an altercation because she refused to make him coffee, according to court records obtained by FOX 13 Seattle. 

Although sentenced to a year in jail, Hudson served only two days under the condition that he comply with the court's instructions — a suspended sentence that required him not to break any laws and to attend all court hearings. 

During a June hearing in Renton, the judge warned Hudson that no further continuances would be granted and instructed him to return to court by August 5. Hudson acknowledged the instructions but failed to appear for the scheduled hearing.

"The city has some serious concerns as to the risk that Mr. Hudson poses to the community given his noncompliance with the court's conditions and his outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction," said Renton's city attorney. 

Hudson is expected to appear in Seattle court later this month.

RAW: 'Belltown Hellcat' Miles Hudson back in court for 2 criminal cases

Miles Hudson, also known as the notorious "Belltown Hellcat," appeared in Seattle court Monday for hearings in his domestic violence and reckless driving cases.

