What is a bomb cyclone? Everything WA residents need to know

The FOX 13 Seattle weather team is tracking a powerful storm system that is expected to intensify rapidly in the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday.

Keep reading to learn what a bomb cyclone is and how it will impact Washington residents.

What is a bomb cyclone?

Believe it or not, the term "bomb cyclone" comes from the real meteorological term "bombogenesis." It describes a storm system that explodes in strength, specifically dropping by at least 24 millibars in pressure or more over the span of 24 hours, according to FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Abby Acone.

This potent storm could do that and more. In fact, one of the weather models FOX 13 Seattle analyzed Monday shows the storm plunging by about 50 millibars or more between Monday evening and Tuesday.

Why is there a focus on the pressure of the storm?

The bigger the pressure difference in weather systems, the stronger the winds can be. Think of a powerful vacuum that’s sucking all the surrounding air into it.

How will a bomb cyclone impact WA residents?

According to Acone, powerful easterly and southeasterly winds are expected to develop Tuesday evening. Air will come gushing through the gaps of the Cascade Mountains and rush off the coast, getting sucked into this vacuum of a low-pressure system in the ocean.

Keep in mind, it’s not just about tracking the strength of a storm by looking at its pressure alone. When it comes to tracking weather impacts in Washington, we also need to monitor the storm’s location and timing, Acone says.

The good news is that the center of this low-pressure system will remain offshore in the Pacific, Acone says, but it will approach our region on Tuesday before gradually weakening on Wednesday and moving west.

The storm will come close enough for the winds to be howling Tuesday night. That will be the biggest impact for residents in western Washington.

In the Pacific Ocean just off the Washington coast there could be gusts to more than 70 mph. While a category 1 hurricane is defined as having winds of at least 74 mph, those are sustained winds and not gusts. So unless the forecast changes, it would not be accurate to describe this storm as having hurrifcane-force winds in our region.

It’s important to note that this is a rapidly evolving situation.

Because this storm will be intensifying rapidly in the ocean on Monday evening and Tuesday, the forecast could change.

Slight variations in the storm’s speed and track could bring stronger or weaker winds or change the timing. However, if this forecast holds steady, it could bring incredibly damaging winds to eastern Snohomish, King and Pierce counties as well as along the coast.

