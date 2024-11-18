Windy weather east of Seattle on Tuesday due to incoming ‘bomb cyclone’

An incoming storm system called a "bomb cyclone" (meaning, a rapidly-strengthening storm) will intensify in the Pacific Ocean late Monday into Tuesday.

The center of that low pressure system won’t move directly over western Washington; however, it’ll trigger high winds on Tuesday evening. Tree and property damage are likely in certain areas — along with the potential for widespread power outages.

A High Wind Watch is in place for east Pierce County Tuesday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A High Wind Watch is posted for east King County on Tuesday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A High Wind Watch is in effect for Eastern Snohomish, King and Pierce counties, along with the Washington coast. This will be in place for Tuesday evening. East/southeast winds of 25-40 mph with gusts to 65 mph are expected.

A High Wind Watch is posted for east Snohomish County Tuesday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

If these winds are verified, many communities could be without power into Wednesday morning.

There might be problems with landing planes at Sea-Tac Airport on Tuesday evening if the powerful winds gush into that region. Be prepared for the possibility of delays.

In communities that aren’t included in the official High Wind Watch, there could still be gusts up to 30-40 (max 45 mph).

Keep in mind: if the strength, speed and location of the incoming storm system (called a "bomb cyclone") changes in significant ways, the forecast could change as well. For example, if the storm weakens and stays further west, the winds locally will be less strong. The opposite is also true. If the storm gets even stronger and moves closer to our region, the winds could be even more powerful than we currently expect.

A strong storm called a "bomb cyclone" (meaning a rapidly intensifying system) could trigger high winds for some. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Because this storm has yet to explode in strength (it will undergo "bombogenesis" between this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon – meaning it’ll drop by 24 millibars or more in 24 hours), this is an evolving situation. Stay with us for the latest.

For today, you can plan on scattered rain with weak thunderstorms. There will be a variety of precipitation types, including the possibility of hail or graupel. In the heaviest of showers, there might be a rain/snow mix. Snow levels will drop to about 1,000 feet in elevation tonight.

Highs in Seattle will range in the 40s this afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It's not just about the winds Tuesday evening. There could also be mountain snow causing problems for pass travelers into Wednesday. With the combination of forceful winds and heavy snow, there could be blizzard-like conditions near and east of the Cascade crest (including the passes). Today, there will be on-and-off light to moderate snow showers over the Cascades.

Another round of gusty winds, rain and mountain snow are possible Thursday into Friday, but it’s looking weaker than the Tuesday system.

Also, we’ve been tracking higher-than-usual tides in recent days. Minor coastal flooding is possible in areas through Wednesday.

I’ll leave you with a look at the seven-day forecast.

Seattle has a daily chance for rain this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

