Seattle Weather: Scattered Showers & Mountain Snow to Start Week

A chilly, damp night ahead for Western Washington. Cold air pushed in behind this afternoon's front keeping our lows in the 30s in many spots tonight.

Snow levels will remain low overnight with our Cascade passes picking up more snow overnight. Travel will continue to be difficult well into Monday. Cold, unstable air will keep scattered showers and even a possible isolated thunderstorm in the forecast in the lowlands tomorrow.

Scattered showers overnight with more heavy snow overnight. (FOX13 Seattle)

If you can avoid traveling over the passes tonight, it is advised. Heavy snow will fall into Monday morning with reduced visibility and some slick roads. A Winter Storm Warning will remain posted till late Monday morning. Some locations may see an additional foot of snow, especially around Stevens Pass where a convergence has been set up most the day.

Keep your warmer coats around as Monday will be cool with highs below normal only warming into the 40s.

Western Washington is bracing for another stormy evening on Tuesday as a strong area of low pressure moves onshore. This will bring windy conditions to our foothills and Cascade gaps. Rain will again be widespread in the lowlands with another round of mountain snow.