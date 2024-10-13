Seattle to say goodbye to the final days of 70 degree weather of 2024

Soak up the 70 degree warmth and sunshine this afternoon! The Seattle area is bracing for multiple "atmospheric river" weather patterns this week. This will bring Western Washington times of rain and breezy weather. Mountain snow is even possible later this week.

Temperatures will warm to either side of 70 degrees in the greater Seattle area on Sunday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

After spotty fog early this morning, plentiful sunshine is taking over the skies of Western Washington. There could be high-level clouds at times, giving us filtered sunshine. Highs will wobble on either side of 70 degrees (which is several degrees above average).



The first atmospheric river (which is basically a corridor of very moist air), will take aim at our region Monday, sparking light-to-moderate rain. Get ready for wet roads! Commuting could be tricky at times tomorrow.

It could be a soggy and messy early commute on Monday in Seattle due to incoming rain. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The second atmospheric river arrives on Tuesday. On-and-off rain is possible.

Temperatures cool to the 60s on Monday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A note: dangerous sneaker waves are possible along the Washington coast Monday and Tuesday. It’s razor clam dig season. People near the coast need to be very careful.



Wednesday will be blustery, particularly for the typical areas (e.g. the coast, Admiralty Inlet area, Northwest Interior). We’ll alternate between rain and sunbreaks. Mountain snow could pile up Wednesday into Thursday. Snowflakes could even be flying as low as the elevation of Stevens and White Passes. Accumulations on the roads at that level seem unlikely right now, but stay tuned because this forecast could change!



Friday may possibly be damp. The forecast is very uncertain for next Saturday. One forecast model is suggesting wind and rain and another is predicting drier and quieter weather. We’ll keep you posted on the latest developments.

Temperatures gradually decline in Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13! We love forecasting for you.



Thanks again,



Abby