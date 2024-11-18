‘Bomb cyclone’: Preparing for power outages, trees and property damage

Crews across western Washington are keeping a close eye on the weather, as we brace for high winds Tuesday night and the potential damage that could come with it.

In Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood, crews with Seattle Tree Care were busy trimming trees, chipping branches and looking for trouble spots.

"We have identified a few branches that look like they’re over-extended," said Mike Lair with Seattle Tree Care.

He told FOX 13 Seattle that this is routine work for them, but trees are top of mind for folks who have cars and homes in the path of the bomb cyclone, which is expected to develop early this week. Trees that are not secured could lead to property damage.

"When you have a really tall tree isolated, oftentimes, it can be more susceptible to some of the wind damage," Lair said.

If your home has a tree like that, Lair recommends doing a general visual inspection.

"Stand back from it and look at the overall shape of the tree and if anything is poking out," Lair said. "Then, next to the trunk, look up — if you see any broken branches or brown patches that would be an indication that you have some wind or storm damage," Lair said.

Lair also says to look at the roots. If you see the roots lifting, that’s a cause for concern, as it could mean the tree could be ripped out by strong winds.

When in doubt, he says, call the professionals out.

"We prepare our electric system year-round, and that includes tree trimming and completing any type of electric reliability projects to strengthen our system," said Andrew Padula, a spokesperson for Puget Sound Energy.

Padula says PSE has added extra staff with extra dispatchers ready to work around the clock in case of power outages. Right now, they’re keeping a close eye on the weather and urging their 1.2 million electric customers to be prepared.

"The easiest thing to do is make sure you have batteries, get those emergency kits, charge those cell phones so you have something to communicate with if the power goes out," Padula said.

For Lair and his crew, they will be watching reports of any toppled trees. "It’s not uncommon for us to dispatch our crane, one of our bucket trucks, grapple trucks to remove a large lead that’s fallen into someone’s house or driveway," Lair said.

The Washington Emergency Management, along with PSE, recommend having an emergency kit on hand. PSE also urges folks to download their app to report and track any outages.

