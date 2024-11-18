WA man claims to swallow fentanyl to avoid arrest during police pursuit

article

A high-speed pursuit on I-5 in Thurston County ended with the arrest of a man who claimed he had taken 1.5 grams of fentanyl.

Troopers say the driver identified himself as Jarvis E. Jones, the same Jarvis Earl Jones featured on Washington's Most Wanted in 2019 for theft after viewers identified him as the suspect who stole 11 pairs of Versace eyeglass frames from LensCrafters in Silverdale, valued at $2,815. That same day, he was also caught on video at Dick’s Sporting Goods where he allegedly stole $600-700 worth of jackets and shoes.

On Nov. 15, 2024, at approximately 8:43 a.m., a trooper observed a black SUV driving recklessly, passing other vehicles on the left shoulder of I-5 at high speed. Following the vehicle's erratic behavior, the trooper attempted a traffic stop. The driver refused to pull over, which prompted a pursuit.

The SUV accelerated to 90 mph, weaving between lanes as it attempted to evade capture. Despite moderate traffic conditions, the driver continued to use the left shoulder to pass vehicles, which resulted in rocks being kicked up and damaging the trooper's windshield.

As the pursuit approached the off-ramp to Nisqually Rd southwest of Joint Base Lewis McChord, the SUV abruptly slowed and came to a stop in the third lane, an action deemed reckless on a busy freeway.

Additional troopers arrived to assist with a high-risk stop. The driver exited the vehicle upon request and complied with instructions.

However, during the arrest, he revealed he had taken a large quantity of fentanyl.

Troopers called for medical assistance after noting the driver was exhibiting signs of distress, including spitting and making vomiting sounds. He claimed to have vomited blood, but the trooper observed no blood when she checked.

The driver identified himself as Jones and admitted to stealing items from a store in Lacey, "I f----d up. I stole some s--t from Walgreens", he told troopers.

Jones was examined by medical personnel who stated that he was alert and oriented. They did not think he consumed the amount of fentanyl that he said he did. He was taken to the hospital for a blood draw and then booked into jail.

His criminal history includes three felony convictions for harassment, unlawful imprisonment and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission. He has eight gross misdemeanor convictions, including five for third-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Mary Sue Wilson set his bail at $5,000. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 3.

