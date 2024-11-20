Generator safety: How to prevent carbon monoxide risks during outages

Tuesday's bomb cyclone storm left many residents in western Washington without power, and many turned to portable generators to keep their homes running.

While these devices can be lifesavers, improper use can lead to deadly consequences – particularly carbon monoxide poisoning – which the Bellevue Fire Department noted in an X post Wednesday.

Keep reading for everything to know to stay safe while using a portable generator during a power outage.

Keep generators outside and ventilated

The most important rule: never run a generator indoors or in an enclosed space such as a garage, even with the door open. Generators emit carbon monoxide, a colorless and odorless gas that can be fatal within minutes.

Position the generator at least 20 feet from your home, with the exhaust facing away from doors, windows and vents. This ensures harmful gases don’t seep into living spaces.

Install carbon monoxide alarms

To provide an extra layer of protection, install battery-operated or battery-backup carbon monoxide detectors on every floor of your home. These alarms can alert you to dangerous gas levels, especially during the night when you’re asleep.

Use proper equipment

FEMA says to always use heavy-duty, outdoor-rated extension cords to connect appliances to the generator. These cords should have no visible damage and should be appropriately sized to handle the load. Also, avoid plugging the generator directly into your home’s electrical system unless a qualified electrician has installed a transfer switch.

Refuel safely

According to the American Red Cross, turn off the generator and let it cool before adding fuel. Spilled gasoline on a hot engine can ignite, creating a fire hazard. Also, store fuel in approved containers, away from the generator and any heat sources.



The American Red Cross also recommends not touching generators with wet hands and, to avoid electrocution, keep the generator dry while operating it.

Don’t overload your generator

Check your generator’s wattage limits and only plug in essential appliances. Overloading can damage your generator and connected devices or cause a fire.

Plan ahead

If you rely on a generator frequently, consider having it serviced regularly by a professional. Familiarize yourself with the owner’s manual to ensure you understand how to operate it safely.

Know the signs of carbon monoxide poisoning

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most common symptoms of CO poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion. The CDC says, "CO symptoms are often described as ‘flu-like.’" If you or someone in your home experiences these symptoms, move to fresh air immediately and call 911.

Why safety matters

The CDC reports that more than 400 people die each year from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning, often due to improper generator use. Following these precautions can help prevent your household from becoming part of that statistic.

