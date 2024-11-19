36K WA residents without power from bomb cyclone. Here's what to know

Crews throughout western Washington are monitoring outages Tuesday as the bomb cyclone with an atmospheric river brings damaging high winds to the region.

The FOX 13 Seattle weather team is tracking a high wid warning which is in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday for the coast and eastern Snohomish, King and Pierce counties.

Winds are forecast to peak in the evening, with gusts gradually easing by Wednesday morning.

Whether it's after a storm or another severe weather event, power can be knocked out for days – or even weeks.

Keep reading for information on current outages in the area and tips to help you prepare, so you're not caught off guard.

Washington power outages

According to PowerOutage, 36,171 households are currently without power across the state, with at least 11,000 without power in Clallam County.

Puget Sound Energy reports 17,947 customers without power, and are tracking at least 83 active outages.

Currently, some 1,400 customers are without power in Issaquah, where Eastside Fire & Rescue has already dispatched crews to clear fallen trees.

Grays Harbor PUD is reporting some 8,400 customers without power in North Grays Harbor and South Beach.

Who to call when your power goes out?

If your power goes out, here's how to check the status of the outage and who to call to report an outage.

Staying safe by being prepared

According to ready.gov , if there's a chance you could experience a power outage for an extended period of time, you should take an inventory of all devices that rely on electricity.

Plan to stock up on batteries and secure other power sources such as a portable charger or power bank. It's also recommended to have a flashlight for every person living in your home.

Speaking with your medical provider before the likelihood of a power outage is also recommended.

Many medical devices rely on electricity. And medications, like insulin, need to be refrigerated. So, Ready.gov says to ask your doctor specific questions that pertain to any devices or medications you may need that are critical for life.

Another important topic to consider is food storage. Be sure to stock up on enough nonperishable food and water for every member of your household. And if the power goes out, keep your refrigerator and freezer closed for as long as possible.

Puget Sound Energy has a checklist to help prepare for the storm.

Ready.gov also advises people to install carbon monoxide detectors with a battery backup on every floor and don't under any circumstances use a generator indoors or near windows.

Don't use a gas stove or oven to heat your home, and be sure to disconnect all appliances when the power goes out. Power may return without notice, and that surge of electricity can cause damage to appliances or your home.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.

