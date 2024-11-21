Snohomish PUD works to restore power to 23K residents before 2nd wind storm

Crews are working around the clock to restore electricity to thousands of Snohomish County PUD customers after a bomb cyclone caused widespread outages Tuesday night.

As of Thursday afternoon, 23,137 customers remained without power. The utility company has deployed 35 crews, focusing efforts throughout the day and evening. Affected customers will receive text updates with estimated restoration times when crews are actively working in their area.

Residents are urged to report outages at 425-783-1001 and stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines. For the latest updates, visit Snohomish PUD’s outage map.

A second windstorm is expected Friday, potentially causing additional outages. Prepare by securing outdoor items, assembling emergency kits and staying informed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

