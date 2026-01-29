'Severed feet', sneakers and the Salish Sea: The truth behind a viral mystery

The Brief More than 20 severed human feet have washed up along Puget Sound and Salish Sea beaches since 2007, sparking widespread online speculation. Experts say the phenomenon is explained by cold water, natural decomposition and marine activity, not foul play. Officials note modern footwear helps feet detach, float and travel long distances, making them more likely to be found than other remains.



Severed human feet, often still inside sneakers, have washed up on Puget Sound beaches for nearly two decades, fueling global fascination and internet theories. But experts say the explanation is rooted in science, not mystery.

A footprint on the beach in Grays Harbor County, Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Global Phenomenon With Local Roots

Big picture view:

Since at least 2007, investigators have documented more than 20 detached human feet found along the coasts of the Salish Sea. From British Columbia to Tacoma, Washington.

The unusual pattern has spawned social media posts, documentaries, a Wikipedia page and widespread speculation on platforms like Instagram and TikTok about what’s behind the so-called "Salish Sea foot mystery."

How Nature and Footwear Intersect

Dig deeper:

Grays Harbor County Coroner George Kelley says the discoveries reflect the harsh realities of the region’s waters rather than evidence of foul play.

"You know, the Pacific Ocean is very cold," explained Kelley. "Generally it runs about 45 degrees so you’re going in the water you just don’t really last a long time."

He added that more people are lost at sea than many realize, and that it can happen quickly. "They’ll get caught up in a rip tide and they could be washed out hundreds of feet," he said.

A Grays Harbor County Coroner vehicle parked on the beach. (FOX 13 Seattle)

As for why feet are often the only remains to surface, Kelley pointed to natural decomposition and marine activity.

"They’re encased in a shoe. Sea creatures and decomposition will end up eating away the ligaments that hold the foot on," he explained.

Kelley also noted that modern footwear plays a role in how far the remains can travel.

"Well shoes float typically so that’s what helps the foot float," said Kelley.

Not All Cases Mean Foul Play

The backstory:

A similar situation occurred in May 2014, when a human foot inside a sneaker was found near Seattle’s Pier 86. At the time, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office told investigators the foot likely was not intentionally severed but became detached through natural processes at sea. Forensic anthropologist Kathy Taylor said the bones "fall apart" and that tennis shoes protect the feet and help them float with the tide.

