Seattle City Light outages persist as second storm looms Friday

Nearly half a million western Washington residents lost power after a bomb cyclone swept through the region Tuesday night.

As of Thursday afternoon, Seattle City Light reported 7,652 customers without power across 212 active outages, with most concentrated in North and South Seattle. Crews have restored power to more than 100,000 customers but continue working tirelessly to address remaining outages.

Adding to concerns, a second windstorm is expected to hit Friday morning, bringing gusts of up to 35 mph to the region, according to the National Weather Service. The storm may further impact the region, with strong winds likely to bring down tree branches and potentially cause new power outages.

Seattle City Light recommends residents prepare by securing outdoor items, stocking emergency kits, and avoiding downed power lines. They also advise checking the utility’s website for outage updates and preparedness tips.

For lingering outages, Seattle City Light is asking affected residents to call 206-684-3000 to expedite restoration efforts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

