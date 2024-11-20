WA bomb cyclone: Communities buried by fallen trees, power lines

A fierce storm that swept through the foothills of the Cascades on Tuesday night left the city of Sammamish in disarray, with downed trees, damaged power lines, and hazardous road conditions paralyzing the suburban community.

Barbara Raabe, a longtime Sammamish resident who has lived in the same neighborhood since the late 1970s, said the damage from the storm was stunning.

The storm, described by Eastside Fire as arriving "like a light switch," sent trees crashing into homes and left roads blocked by debris. The city’s infrastructure struggled to keep up, with flashing traffic lights creating backups and confusion across the area. Schools in the area were canceled.

Eastside Fire reported over 750 emergency calls between 5–9 p.m., the height of the storm. Battalion Chief Ryan Anderson highlighted a disturbing trend: improper generator use has led to fires and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Generators placed too close to windows or inside sheds have caused serious issues, including one fatality. Schmitt warned improperly wired generators could backfeed electricity, potentially reactivating downed lines.

While the storm has passed, more damage could be done. The saturated soil and cracked trees present ongoing risks of falling branches and debris. Residents are advised to stay vigilant and avoid leaning trees.

Eastside Fire has reassured residents that crews are working diligently to respond to emergency calls. However, they ask for patience as they navigate long queues and difficult conditions.

