Two Seattle police officers were shot at during a pursuit in North Seattle Monday afternoon.

Police initially responded to a reported shooting at 2:10 p.m. in the 900 block of Sandpoint Way Northeast, near the Sand Point neighborhood.

Officers arrived at the scene and determined that one vehicle shot at another.

The victim vehicle left the scene and was not located. However, the suspect vehicle fled, and officers began a pursuit.

According to a witness and the police Sergeant, at 2:20 p.m., the suspects shot at two police officers from a distance.

The shooting happened near Northeast 140th Street and 15th Avenue Northeast, near the Pinehurst neighborhood.

The officers were not hit or injured. Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene.

The suspect vehicle was later found unoccupied, and officers impounded it to the processing room.

No suspects are in custody at this time. This remains an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

