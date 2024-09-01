80+ propane tanks removed from Seattle park during encampment cleanup

Volunteers helped remove more than 80 propane tanks from a homeless encampment during a two-day cleanup in Magnolia Park.

"We found two guns today, blades, machetes, gasoline tanks and over 80 propane tanks," said Andrea Suarez, CEO and founder of We Heart Seattle.

The encampment sits off the walking trails accessible near Elliot Bay Marina.

"This was a ticking time bomb," said Suarez. "There were commercial-sized gallons of hand sanitizer, which has alcohol in it, generators full of fuel, containers of fuel."

FOX 13 has reported on previous encampment fires where propane tanks have exploded, including a fire at a homeless camp near I-5. That fire caused extensive damage to nearby vegetation. Luckily, the people living there escaped unharmed.

Suarez told FOX 13 that the cleanup and removal of trash, including the propane tanks, is a step towards helping individuals come around to accepting help.

"It’s like your home," she said. "We help them realize we need to keep things clean. Our cleanup here helped remove probably a thousand or more bottles filled with human waste. It’s just very sad and cruel and grim for anybody to live like this. We want to try and take away some of that stigma. Hopefully, then we can extend the olive branch."

Volunteers like Vincent Rowland told FOX 13 cleanups like this do help. He’s seen it firsthand.

"We Heart Seattle found me when I was living in a tent," said Rowland. "It feels good to start with a big pile of trash and then see nature clean again."

Rowland is no longer homeless. He’s been volunteering and doing cleanups with the organization for two years.

He told FOX 13 finding propane tanks in encampments are common. He’s also had some close calls in the past.

There were a few times trying to cook food or just stay warm that were rather scary," he said. "Tents that almost caught fire and stuff like that. I understand how it happens. If we can keep people out of that situation, it’s for the best."

Still, he was surprised by this weekend’s find.

"When I went up there I was surprised to see so many," he said.

The propane tanks are currently waiting to be picked up and properly disposed of.

We Heart Seattle organizers say their crews will be back in the area next weekend for another cleanup and additional outreach for the men living in a now cleaner camp.

