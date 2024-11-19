How the bomb cyclone storm will impact WA ferry sailings

The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning ferry travelers to prepare for possible service disruptions as a powerful bomb cyclone makes its way toward western Washington.

The Pacific Northwest and California are bracing for what is expected to be a powerful storm, with heavy rain and winds set to pummel the region and potentially cause power outages.

A view of a bomb cyclone off the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast as seen by NOAA's GOES-West - satellite. (NOAA)

Even if ferry sailings remain on schedule, WSDOT is urging riders to anticipate bumpy journeys through the region and suggests that Dramamine may be helpful in preventing motion sickness.

On Tuesday, WSDOT announced that it was closely monitoring sailing conditions as winds from the bomb cyclone were scheduled to intensify. All ferry routes could be impacted by the storm, with WSDOT paying particular attention to the Anacortes-San Juan Islands and the Port Townsend-Coupeville routes:

Is the Port Townsend-Coupeville ferry canceled in WA?

According to WSDOT, the 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Port Townsend-Coupeville ferry sailings were canceled due to weather conditions. However, vessels returned to service at 12:30 p.m.

WSDOT is closely monitoring weather conditions as a bomb cyclone makes its way towards Washington from the Pacific Ocean. Be sure to check the ferry schedule online.

In case this ferry is canceled again, WSDOT says alternate routes are the Edmonds-Kingston and the Mukilteo-Clinton ferries.

Is the Anacortes-San Juan Islands ferry canceled in WA?

As wind speeds increase due to the bomb cyclone approaching Washington from the Pacific Ocean, WSDOT is closely monitoring the sailing conditions for the Anacortes-San Juan Islands routes.

According to WSDOT's 12:46 p.m. update, the #4 interisland vessel is likely to be out of service due to staffing issues starting with the 5:30 p.m. Friday Harbor departure.

Is the U.S. Coast Guard prepared for the bomb cyclone in WA?

The U.S. Coast Guard of the Pacific Northwest is urging sailors and mariners to prepare for the bomb cyclone as it hits coastal Washington and the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

How strong will the winds in WA be from the bomb cyclone?

A high wind warning is in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday for the coast and eastern Snohomish, King and Pierce counties. East to southeast, gusts could reach 55 to 65 mph with sustained winds of 25 to 40 mph. The strongest winds will be along the coast and near the Cascade foothills.

Powerful winds are forecast east and west of Seattle on Tuesday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Winds will peak between 5 and 10 p.m. Tuesday, with the potential to cause power outages. Gusts will gradually ease throughout Wednesday morning. It may take time for the power to come back on, so keep that in mind.

A wind advisory is in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday elsewhere in Puget Sound where moderately strong winds are likely. Southeast winds in places like Everett, Bellingham, Olympia and Seattle could reach 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

