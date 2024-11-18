Seattle weather: 'Bomb cyclone' off WA coast to bring high winds, rain

We saw scattered showers into Monday evening along with chilly temperatures this afternoon. It was a calm November day compared to what we will see by Tuesday evening, as a "bomb cyclone" moves just offshore of Washington. The forecast headlines tonight include strong winds, widespread rain, and heavy mountain snow in the Cascades starting Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday.

Showers will continue to taper this evening with overnight lows dropping into the mid to low 30s. Showers could see a few snowflakes mixed in as snow levels drop tonight to around 1500'.

It will be a fairly dry start to the day with morning clouds and a few showers. Skies will stay dry around Puget Sound through midday, but wind and rain will start to ramp up along the coast by the afternoon. Highs will stay below average, highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

Strong winds will trigger a High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory for Western Washington Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning. The strongest winds will be along the coast, Strait of Juan de Fuca and the Cascade Foothills with gusts up to 65 mph possible. The rest of the Puget Sound will be breezy, with gusts around 45-50 mph.

Strong winds and heavy mountain snow are expected for the Cascades above 2500 feet by Tuesday evening. A Blizzard Warning will be in effect for the mountain passes and a Winter Storm Warning for Central and Eastern Washington.

The strongest rain, wind and mountain snow will continue overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Showers will continue into Wednesday.

Showers and cool weather will continue through the rest of the week into the weekend. Temperatures remain on the cool side with more snow in the Cascades as well.

