Docs: WA man pistol-whips infant son, kidnaps family in high-speed pursuit

A Pierce County man faces felony domestic violence charges after allegedly getting drunk and pistol-whipping his three-month-old son, then speeding from deputies with his girlfriend and son in the car.

Brian Ojeda Montufar, 25, has been charged with second-degree domestic violence assault of a child with a firearm, second-degree domestic violence assault with a firearm, two counts of first-degree domestic violence kidnapping, domestic violence felony kidnapping, attempting to elude police, and two counts of domestic violence reckless endangerment.

According to probable cause documents obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, someone called 911 on Saturday afternoon, and dispatchers heard what sounded like a woman "crying, screaming for help, yelling stop" and a man's voice saying he was going to murder someone. Dispatch checked registered vehicles associated with the calling number, and passed along information to several deputies dispatched to the area.

Deputies were alerted to a suspect vehicle, and spotted it traveling in the area of Sixth Ave and Pearl St in Tacoma.

The car refused to pull over, leading deputies on a pursuit through Tacoma reaching speeds of up to 65 mph. Deputies did a PIT maneuver on Ojeda's car, which led him to pull over in a Walmart parking lot, and Ojeda was taken into custody.

Deputies spoke with the woman in the car, who court documents suggest was Ojeda's partner, and she said he tried to "murder-suicide" her and their three-month-old son, and pointed his loaded gun at them while speeding from authorities.

According to probable cause documents, Ojeda was drinking heavily that day and held his girlfriend at gunpoint, then pistol-whipped their infant son, leaving a swollen cut on the baby's head. The girlfriend got up to call her family for help, per court docs, and Ojeda yelled, "Where do you think you're going[?] Nowhere without me, you ain't s--t, you don't have money."

She told him they needed to drive their son to the hospital, and Ojeda refused to let her drive without him, according to court docs.

Deputies say it was during the tense drive to the hospital that Ojeda's girlfriend was able to call 911 and hide her phone under the baby carrier.

Prosecutors are requesting Ojeda be held on $300,000 bail with a no-contact and no-firearms order.

