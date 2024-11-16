Video shows Tacoma police chase loose pig through town

Police officers in Tacoma had an unusual suspect this week when they were tasked with tracking down an escaped pig. The incident came just days after horses escaped a local farm in the area.

The animal, belovingly named "Notorious P.I.G.," can be seen running on police body-worn cameras through a Tacoma neighborhood.

The pig was caught safely and eventually transported to The Rusty Bar Ranch, an animal sanctuary in Washington.

Several officers assisted in the chase before Notorious P.I.G. can be seen being placed into the back of a TPD squad car.

