When is the bomb cyclone storm arriving in Washington?

A potent storm system called a "bomb cyclone" will trigger powerfully windy weather for communities east of Seattle by Tuesday evening. This storm will also create rare blizzard conditions for the Cascade passes tonight.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Western Washington was slammed by an atmospheric river last week, which is again a factor tonight, but there is a marked difference between an atmospheric river and a bomb cyclone.

A High Wind Warning is in effect from 2:00 p.m. Tuesday to 4:00 a.m. Wednesday for the coast and eastern Snohomish, King and Pierce counties. East to southeast, gusts could reach 55–65 mph with sustained winds of 25–40 mph. The strongest winds will be along the coast and near the Cascade foothills.

Powerful winds are forecast east and west of Seattle on Tuesday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Winds will peak between 5–10 p.m. tonight, with the potential to cause power outages. Gusts will gradually ease throughout Wednesday morning. It may take time for the power to come back on, so keep that in mind.

A High Wind Warning is posted for Eastern Snohomish County Tuesday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A High Wind Warning is posted for Eastern King County Tuesday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 2 p.m. today to 4 a.m. Wednesday elsewhere in Puget Sound where moderately strong winds are likely. Southeast winds in places like Everett, Bellingham, Olympia and Seattle could reach 15-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Eastern Pierce County Tuesday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

While winds won't be devastating for all communities, there will likely be power outages and downed trees. I'd avoid driving around the region tonight if you're able. Roads may be closed overnight where trees get knocked down. Make sure to keep your phone charged.

A rare Blizzard Warning is in effect from 4 p.m. today to 10 a.m. Wednesday for the Washington Cascades at and above 2,500 feet in elevation. There could be snow accumulations between four and 12 inches with locally higher amounts over the highest peaks.

A rare Blizzard Warning is posted for the Washington Cascades Tuesday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This is only the sixth Blizzard Warning issued for the Washington Cascades by the National Weather Service office in Seattle in the last 40 years. In order to warrant an official Blizzard Warning, conditions need to meet the following criteria:

Winds in excess of 35 mph

Visibility dropping to less than a quarter of a mile out

Lasting for at least three hours

Unfortunately, we're predicting all of that and more. We strongly encourage you to avoid traveling over the passes tonight.

Tonight, there will also be moderate to heavy rain racing through Western Washington. High surf conditions are forecast along the coast. Keep it here with the FOX 13 weather team. We'll be watching the latest for you closely.

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

'Belltown Hellcat' faces Renton court again over assault on his mother

Snohomish County homeowners push back against proposed 8% property tax hike

Seattle's Elysian Brewing shutting down Georgetown location

Here's when ski resorts in western WA are planning to open

North Cascades Highway closed for the season

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.