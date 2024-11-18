Blizzard warning issued for WA's mountain passes as bomb cyclone approaches

The National Weather Service in Seattle issued a blizzard warning for the Cascade mountain passes starting Tuesday, cautioning residents and travelers of hazardous conditions set to begin on Tuesday afternoon.

The warning takes effect from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday for elevations above 2,500 feet, and includes areas such as Hamilton, Concrete, Lyman, Morton and Darrington.

Forecasters expect blizzard conditions with total snow accumulations varying from 4 to 12 inches. The higher peaks could see even more significant snowfall. Additionally, winds in the region may gust up to 60 mph, exacerbating the storm's impact.

The affected regions are primarily the West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, the West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes and the West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes.

According to the NWS, the Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton could see between 8 and 20 inches of snow: "Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening."

Western Chelan County, including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village, andStehekin could see between 8 and 16 inches of snow with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible.

During the blizzard warning, travel could become very difficult to impossible. Strong winds have the potential to extensively damage trees and power lines, creating additional hazards. Authorities have advised that travel be limited to emergencies only.

"Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you," NWS said in its blizzard warning. "If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Prepare for possible power outages."

The North Cascades Highway was officially closed for the season Monday due to adverse conditions and avalanche risk, transportation officials announced on X.

This latest blizzard warning comes as an incoming storm system called a "bomb cyclone" — meaning, a rapidly-strengthening storm — will intensify in the Pacific Ocean late Monday into Tuesday.

Forecasters say snow levels may rise to close to 3,000 feet Tuesday near the Cascade passes due to strong east winds and slightly warmer temperatures. Visibility reductions are likely to be most pronounced near and east of the Cascade Crest.

Featured article

The National Weather Service advises anyone who must travel during the blizzard warning to carry a winter survival kit. In the event of getting stranded, you should stay with your vehicle and prepare for possible power outages.

For those who find themselves on the road during snowy conditions, it’s important to take additional precautions to ensure safety.

Tips for driving in snowy conditions

Drive slowly and keep your distance from the vehicle in front of you.

Make sure your car is equipped with winter tires.

Carry chains and know how to install them.

Keep a blanket, flashlight, water, and snacks in your car in case you get stuck.

Use major routes for travel when possible as they are more likely to be cleared and treated.

Do not stop on the road if visibility is poor; instead, find a safe location to wait out the worst of the storm.

Ensure your vehicle has a full tank of gas and a charged cell phone before leaving.

Residents and visitors in the affected areas should heed the blizzard warning seriously and stay informed on the latest weather updates.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Snow storms will impact driving conditions, WA mountain resort snow packs

Sentenced at 16, survivor details harrowing abuse at WA juvenile facility

'Chicken Scam Lady' spotted in Tacoma, accused of striking again in Auburn, Kent

Woman shot in Chinatown-International District

11-year-old among suspects arrested for string of armed Seattle robberies

Here's when ski resorts in western WA are planning to open

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.