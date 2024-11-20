Large tree falls, kills woman in Lynnwood

A woman died Tuesday after a large tree fell on a homeless encampment in Lynnwood during a major storm that swept across the region.

Firefighters with South County Fire responded to a report of a tree that fell after 7 p.m. near Alderwood Mall Parkway.

According to officials, the woman who died was in her 50s.

No other injuries were reported.

A bomb cyclone hit the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday night, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to western Washington. The storm caused power outages for more than 600,000 customers and brought down trees.

