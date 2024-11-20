Woman dies after tree falls on Eastside home

A woman was killed after a tree fell onto a home on the Eastside during Tuesday's major storm.

At 7 p.m., crews with the Bellevue Fire Department responded to the Bridle Trails neighborhood after a person called about a tree that fell onto their home.

Fire officials said the caller reported that their spouse had been killed.

A tree fell onto a house killing a woman in the Bellevue area. (Bellevue Fire Department)

The caller left the home for safety.

The Bridle Trails neighborhood is located in the area of Bellevue, Kirkland and Redmond. It is named for being adjacent to Bridle Trails State Park.

This is the second death reported after Tuesday's storm. A woman in her 50s was killed in Lynnwood after a tree fell on a homeless encampment at about the same time.

A bomb cyclone hit the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday night, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to western Washington. The storm caused power outages for more than 600,000 customers and brought down trees.

